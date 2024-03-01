Akash Ambani arrives in Jamnagar to attend pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, arrived in Jamnagar on 29th February for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/Q8UeflFpKS—(@ANI) March 1, 2024

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

A number of celebrities are reaching out to attend pre-wedding festivities. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aaryan and daughter Suhana Khan, arrived in Jamnagar.

In a video, captured by the paps, King Khan was seen making his exit from the airport in a luxurious car. Suhana was spotted sitting in the front seat, while SRK sat at the back.

Film director Ayan Mukerji also reached the city to attend the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. On Thursday, pop queen Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar. American singer and songwriter J Brown is also attending the grand celebration.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor