‘Akelli Anthem’: Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils first track from her next film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to come up with her new film ‘Akelli.

Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt unveiled the anthem of the movie with a caption, “Your real strength unfolds when you stand alone facing your fears. #kelliAnthem Out Now. Coming only in cinemas....#Akelli, 25th August.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7KngqNnIX/

Daler Mehndi, known for his powerful and energetic voice, has delivered amazing performances in his signature style.

The song not only captures the essence of the film, but also adds an electrifying energy that complements the narrative perfectly.

Speaking about his involvement in the project, Daler Mehndi shared, "The theme song of 'Akelli' holds a special place in my heart.

The concept and emotions behind the song resonated with me deeply, and I am excited to share this musical masterpiece with all of you. Collaborating with Dashami Studioz has been an incredible journey. I believe the song will leave a lasting impact on listeners, just as the film is expected to do."

Producer Ninad Vaidya said, "We thought the ethos of Akelli should be captured positively. Daler Paji’s voice resonates with the exact feel of ‘Akelli’ - strength and commitment. His Powerful voice defines what we are trying to portray through ‘Akelli’."

Earlier, Nushrratt treated fans with a trailer video.

Sharing the video she wrote, “AKELLI - An Ordinary Girl’s Battle For Survival. #AkelliTrailer, Out Now. Coming only in cinemas on 18th August....#Akelli.

The film is about an Indian girl who is stranded alone in war-torn Iraq and how she struggles for survival against all odds.

The trailer showcased Nushrratt’s character attempting to flee but is besieged by armed men. It then follows her life, showing how she left Mosul for a career, how she had been working and settling down in a whole new nation until a war breaks out and she is taken alongside other women.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in a never-seen-before avatar.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah. Actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series 'Fauda', are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film.

‘Akelli’ is all set to release on August, 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor