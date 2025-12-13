Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Registers Strong Opening; Check How Much It Has Earned

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam opened to a strong response at the box office on Friday. The action drama released in theatres on December 12 and drew large crowds on its first day. According to Sacnilk report, the action drama earned Rs 22.53 crore on its opening day. Paid previews held on Thursday evening added Rs 8 crore. This took the total India net collection to around Rs 30.53 crore. The Telugu version contributed Rs 21.95 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 11 lakh. The Kannada version collected Rs 3 lakh, Tamil earned Rs 43 lakh and Malayalam brought in Rs 1 lakh.

According to the reports, the film released in nearly 2,000 shows across the country. The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 56.93 percent. Morning shows stood at 47.24 percent. Afternoon shows dipped slightly to 46.18 percent. Evening shows improved to 60 percent. Night shows saw the highest turnout at 74.30 percent. The Telugu 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 36.75 percent. Morning shows began at 24.33 percent. Afternoon shows rose to 30.20 percent. Evening shows touched 38 percent. Night shows closed at 54.46 percent.

In Hindi, the 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 10.16 percent. Morning shows remained low at 2.92 percent. Afternoon shows improved to 9.59 percent. Evening shows stood at 6.77 percent. Night shows increased to 21.36 percent. The Hindi 3D version performed slightly better with an overall occupancy of 11.24 percent. Morning shows were at 1.75 percent. Afternoon shows reached 9.50 percent. Evening shows rose to 18.33 percent. Night shows closed at 15.38 percent.

Akhanda 2 clashed with Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which earned around Rs 1.75 crore on the same day. The film also faced competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has been earning over Rs 20 crore daily. Despite this, Akhanda 2 posted strong numbers on its first day.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, it is spiritual sequel to the 2021 hit 'Akhanda'. The cast includes Balakrishna in multiple roles: Akhanda Rudra, Sikandar Aghora, and Murali Krishna. Other key actors are Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and P Sai Kumar.