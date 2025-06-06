Akhil Akkineni ties the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional ceremony

Mumbai, June 6 Southern actor Akhil Akkineni exchanged wedding vows with Zainab Ravdjee on Friday. The lovebirds got married in a traditional ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their close family and friends.

Many photographs from the intimate wedding are doing rounds on social media. Akhil's parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni were also seen blessing the newlyweds on their new journey together. Accompanying them were Akhil's brother and sister-in-law - Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Other big names from the South film industry such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel also graced the happy occasion.

While Akhil made for a handsome groom in a simple pancha, Zainab looked beautiful in an ivory saree, paired with diamond jewelry, some complimenting makeup, and a gajra.

The just-married couple is yet to share their wedding pictures.

For the unversed, Akhil and Zainab announced their engagement back in November last year.

The 'Agent' actor dropped some love-stuck pictures on his Instagram handle in matching white ensembles, and wrote, "Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged".

Post the engagement announcement, the couple faced a lot of backlash for their massive age gap and different religious backgrounds. Zainab is 39 years old, whereas Akhil is only 30.

An artist by profession, Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.

If the reports are to be believed, Akhil and Zainabre were in a relationship for around two years before getting engaged. However, these two decided to remain tight-lipped and only made things official after being engaged.

On the professional front, Akhil will next be seen in Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited drama, "Lenin". He has been paired opposite Sree Leela in his next. Set against a rural Rayalaseema backdrop, the project is being bankrolled by Annapurna Studios in collaboration with Sithara Entertainments.

