'Akka' teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte battle for power in YRF's latest thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 : The first look of actresses Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's period thriller 'Akka' was unveiled on Monday evening at a grand Netflix event in Mumbai.

The first look showcased the two actresses in powerful, intense roles as "gangster queens."

The series is set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, where a matriarchal society dominates. The story revolves around gangster queens whose reign is challenged when an outsider threatens their rule, leading to a violent battle for survival.

'Akka' is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under YRF Entertainment. Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series also stars veteran actress Tanvi Azmi in a key role.

Take a look

Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John'. The film, directed by Kalees, is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolves around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25 last year.

Radhika, on the other hand, recently made a cameo appearance in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which features stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

The actress also announced the birth of her child with her husband Benedict in December last year.

