Akshara Gowda: Walked through fear, came out with faith!

Hyderabad, Jan 12 Actress Akshara Gowda has now penned a post of gratitude in which she has recounted how she "walked through fear" but "came out with faith" in the year just gone by and how the year had now transformed her.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, she wrote, "Closed one year with prayers. Opened the next with miracles. Some years don’t just pass — they transform you."

She then said, "From celebrating my baby’s first birthday, to watching my dog fight his way back to life, to standing beside a husband brave enough to risk it all, to signing 4 films and winning 2 awards — Life was celebrated. Life was saved. Dreams were risked. Dreams were signed."

The actress added, "Walked through fear. Came out with faith. This isn’t luck. This is grace. Not just goals. Proof that resilience works."

Akshara ended the note by welcoming 2026. She said, "Hello, 2026. Stepping in with gratitude, courage, and belief #Hello2026 #ThisIsGrace #FaithOverFear #Resilience"

It may be recalled that on the occasion of the actress's birthday in December last year, the makers of director Prasanna Kumar Kota's 'Hai Lesso' had disclosed that she plays a character called Vaadi Kanthamma in their film and also released her character's first look poster.

Taking to his X timeline, producer Siva Cherry had shared the first look poster of the actress and said, "In a world ruled by men, she rules the game. Team #HaiLesso wishes the elegantly fierce #AksharaGowda a very Happy Birthday. Get ready to meet her as the fearless ‘VADDI KANTHAMMA’ on the big screens soon."

Sudheer Anand, popularly known as Sudigali Sudheer, plays the lead in the film, which has been produced by Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under the banner Vajra Varahi Cinemas. While the film marks the production house's debut into production, it happens to be Sudheer Anand's fifth film as a hero.

Set against a rural backdrop, the film will see Sivaji, who impressed with his intense performance in the film 'Court', playing the villain. The first look, which has already been released, received a warm response.

--IANS

