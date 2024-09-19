Akshara Singh channels her inner ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’

Mumbai, Sep 19 Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh took to her social media platform and shared some breathtaking pictures from the valleys of Kashmir.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Akshara, who has 6.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a set of photos and videos, in which she channeled her inner Kashmiri look while exploring the beauty of Kashmir.

She captioned the combined post, “Aisi jagah le jaaaaaa. Trip” with camera emoji.”

In the pictures, Akshara is seen swinging in the beautiful valley of Kashmir while wearing a gorgeous pink lehenga in the images that resemble her with actress Sharmila Tagore's look from the 1964 film titled 'Kashmir Ki Kali'. Her style is worth seeing as she has posted photos of herself in various poses while flaunting her elegant charm.

In some other pictures, the 'Pratigya 2' fame actress can be seen in different Kashmiri outfits. Akshara also posted some videos from Kashmir but did not add any sound which hints that her trip to Kashmir can be concerning the shoot set of one of her songs or any new upcoming projects.

The 33-year-old actress also shared some pictures with other people who are also seen posing with Akshara. Meanwhile, with her post, the actress has left numerous questions for her die-hard admirers as they are expecting to get a hint from the actress soon.

Soon after Akshara’s vibrant post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the ‘Tridev’ actress for her charming presence.

A fan wrote, “Your good style and priceless thinking make your character different and perfect”.

Another one wrote, “So beautiful nature in your look madam".

On the work front, Akshara made her acting debut in 2010 with the action drama 'Satyamev Jayate', opposite Ravi Kishan.

She has also appeared in the 2011 family drama 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye', the 2016 romantic drama ' A Balma Bihar Wala' opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, and 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' opposite Pawan Singh.

Akshara has been a part of the Hindi television shows 'Kaala Teeka' and 'Service Wali Bahu' on Zee TV. She appeared in the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes.

She was also a part of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', Season 1 which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor