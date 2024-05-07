Akshara Singh finds the energy to take a selfie after extended 24-hour shoot

Mumbai, May 7 Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh shared that she shot for a project for 24 hours and then took a selfie.

Akshara took to her Instagram stories and posted a mirror selfie video of herself dressed in bright pink Indian attire and silver earrings.

The actress wrote: "Good morning everyone. 24 ghante ke shoot ke baad bhi selfie video kaun leta hai??” with the tune of the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Main Hoon Na' playing.

Akshara then shared a reel on the song 'Harpal' by Kunal Mishra and Shonali Mishra, starring Mintuaa, wearing a pink and white T-shirt paired with a bright pink baseball cap.

One of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara made her debut in 2010 opposite Ravi Kishan in the action drama 'Satyamev Jayate'. She has worked in popular films such as 'Tabadala', 'Sarkar Raj', and 'Satya'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor