Akshara Singh shoots for almost '24 hours'; says no option but to be happy

Mumbai, March 24 Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has revealed that she has been shooting for almost 24 hours.

Akshara, who has worked in films such as 'Tabadala', 'Sarkar Raj' and 'Satya', took to Instagram stories, and shared a video of herself getting her “touch up” done.

The actress said: “Subah ke baj rahe hai 5.10 a.m. aur humaari 24 ghante se shooting chal rahi hai. Aur ab waapas se main touch up, fresh make-up kara rahi hu. Doosre shot ke liye. Aur humein almost 24 ghante se set par kaam kar rahe hai…. (It’s 5.10 a.m. in the morning and we have been shooting for 24 hours now. I am again getting my touch up done and fresh make-up for the second shot. And we have been working on the set for almost 24 hours).”

“Yeh second day ka savera dekhkar humara pack up hone wala hai (The morning of the second day, we will pack up).”

Her make-up person was seen asking the actress how is she happy despite working so hard.

The actress had captioned it with the answer: “Khush rehne ke alawa aur koi option nahi veere (There is no option than to stay happy).”

However, she did not reveal any details about what she is shooting for.

