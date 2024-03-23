Akshara sways to 'Aankhon Mein', Rani Chatterjee to 'Yimmy Yimmy'

Mumbai, March 23 Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee on Saturday treated their fans to some fun dancing videos on the tracks 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho' and 'Yimmy Yimmy', respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Akshara who is known for her work in 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dhadkan', among others, shared a Reel video grooving on the track 'Aankhon Mein Tum Ho', which is sung by Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik.

Akshara is wearing a red plain Anarkali suit, and is dancing on the set of some project. She has opted for a subtle makeup, and her hair is half-tied. She accessorised the look with a black bindi, silver oxidised jhumkas, and blue sunglasses.

The post is captioned as: "Aankhein..... Ufffff inke siwa duniya me rakha kya hai".

The video has garnered 135K views, with fans commenting on the post, saying, "I think you should come to Bollywood now". Another user said: "sundar".

Known for her work in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', and more, Rani took to Instagram and shared a video, wherein she can be seen sensuously shaking a leg on the track 'Yimmy Yimmy'. She is wearing a black top, bright pink shorts, and rounded off the outfit with black heels.

The video is captioned as: "#yimmyyimmy #ranichatterjee socha main bhi bana loo". 'Yimmy Yimmy' is sung by Rajat Nagpal, Shreya Ghoshal, and Tayc.

The Reel has garnered 42.4K views. One fan said: "Hot moves and hot figure", another wrote: "Omg what a dance".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshara has been a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Rani next has projects like 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Bhabhi Maa' in the pipeline.

