Akshay Ajit Singh shares his views on second chances & long waits like in 'Four Years Later'

Mumbai, July 13 Actor Akshay Ajit Singh shared his views on second chances and long waits shown in his Australian-Indian romantic drama, "Four Years Later", co-starring Shahana Goswami.

During an exclusive chat with IANS, Akshay said that in the story, neither of the characters knows how long it will take for them to meet again.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "They live in hope—“maybe tomorrow we’ll meet.” That kind of hope stretches time. Sometimes it’s four years, sometimes more. That’s what connects Yash and Shree—the belief that they’ll meet again, someday."

Revealing if he was able to relate his personality to his character Yash, Akshay shared that he resonated with the character on several fronts.

"Yash is emotionally reserved. He doesn’t express vulnerability easily. Society teaches men to suppress emotions, to “be strong.” To play him, I had to open those boxes inside me—feel things I may have pushed aside. It was challenging but also deeply rewarding", he added.

Akshay also disclosed his initial reaction when he was offered "Four Years Later".

He said that according to him, they got an understanding of the story and his characters during the audition.

Akshay stated, "Even though we were given just a few scenes, we could sense that these were very real characters. The storytelling is quite unique—it’s in English but tells the story of two Indian individuals and their love and personal journeys. There was a certain rawness, a real emotion you don’t usually see in love stories. That excited me."

He further divulged his reaction to being finalized for the part. "When I found out I was finalized, I was very happy—and honestly, a bit surprised. After two decades in the industry, you usually see actors doing romantic roles at the start of their careers. But for me, this came now, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. The themes are so relatable and grounded; it felt great to be part of something so meaningful," Akshay shared.

