Akshay, Anupam, Rakul, Celina 'salute courage, sacrifice of our soldiers' on Kargil Diwas

Mumbai, July 26 On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Rakul Preet Singhon Friday paid tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country's honour.

Taking to X, Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar wrote: "On this occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. Stories of their valour will be repeated year after year. Jai Hind!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video with a message: "Kargil diwas ki 25th anniversary par bhartiya sena ko badhai aur yudh me shahid hue shoorveeron ko aur unke parivaar walon ko mera natmastak naman.. Jai Hind (On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, congratulations to the Indian Army and my deepest respects to the brave soldiers who were martyred and their families. Jai Hind)."

The post was captioned: "Bhartiya sena ki jai ho #25yearsofkargilvijay."

Rakul Preet Singh posted on her Instagram stories: "On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us pay tribute to the brave souls who stood fearlessly for our country's honour."

Celina Jaitly wrote on her Instagram stories: "Echoes of bravery. Families remembering the Kargil heroes."

Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated on July 26 every year, commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

It honours the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who ousted Pakistani forces from the Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

