Akshay is a ‘proud husband’ as ‘brilliant wife’ Twinkle’s book gets shortlisted for award

Mumbai, Nov 4 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has called himself a “proud husband” after his “brilliant” author wife Twinkle Khanna’s book “Welcome To Paradise” got selected for an award.

A true cheerleader, Akshay took to his Instagram, where he shared a link to vote for Twinkle’s book for the award.

He captioned it: “Proud husband alert! My brilliant wife's Welcome to Paradise has been shortlisted for the Crossword Books Award in the fiction category. If you like her work, now's the time to show some love and cast a vote.”

“Welcome To Paradise” is Twinkle’s fourth book. It has a collection of five short stories, each with a central female character.

On the film front, Akshay was seen in the recently released “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty.

The third installment from the “Singham” franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham’s wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Arjun will be seen playing the role of antagonist named Danger Lanka. The film will have a contemporary spin to the “Ramayana” and was released on Diwali on November 1.

He also has “Housefull 5” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “Housefull 5” promises to bring together an impressive array of seasoned actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Production for ‘Housefull 5’ commenced on September 15 in London, where the initial 45 days of shooting will take place. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.

