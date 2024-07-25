Akshay Kumar breaks into 'nagin dance' for song 'Hauli Hauli’ from 'Khel Khel Mein'

Mumbai, July 25 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein'. This eagerly anticipated flick is set to captivate audiences with its lively track 'Hauli Hauli', which will release shortly.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar recently shared a BTS video of the shoot of the song. He wrote: “Mehnat, Muskurahat… Aur saare unit ki Mohabbat… Yeh sab ikattha kar ke aap ko saunp raha hoon! Aaj! Jaldi aa raha hoon. Trailer se pehle gaana, bajaao! #HauliHauli song drops today at 5 p.m. #KhelKhelMein #GameIsOn.”

In the video, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, can be seen dressed in festive ethnic attire.

With the song playing in the background, the star cast can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song. At the end of the video, Akshay does ‘Nagin Dance,’ which makes all his co-stars laugh and also elicits a funny reaction from all his fans.

The song 'Hauli Hauli’ is sung by Garry Sandhu, MellowD, and Neha Kakkar. It will premiere today, July 25, at 5 p.m.

'Khel Khel Mein' is set to be released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film will clash with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' at the box office.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films, 'Khel Khel Mein' is a T-Series film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production.

