Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Paresh Rawal’s Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Says “Court Will Handle the Matter”

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 is generating buzz following Paresh Rawal's exit. As per the reports Paresh Rawal said goodbye to much awaited sequel over clause. During the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'Housefull 5' Akshay Kumar reacted to the feud between him and his co-star Paresh Rawal. Despite their current dispute, Kumar defended Rawal against alleged online trolls, stating, "I wouldn't appreciate that people will use words like foolish for someone this senior." Highlighting their professional and personal relationship, Akshay stated that the launch is "not the right place" to discuss the feud, adding that the issue would be "handled by the court."

He further added that, "I have been working with him for the last 30 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him. Jo bhi kuch hai (Whatever the matter is), I don't think this is the right place, I am not going to talk about it, for whatever is going to happen, since it is a very serious matter. It's a matter which is going to be handled by the court," said Akshay Kumar. After reports of Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure, Rawal shared an update on Sunday, saying that his lawyer has sent an "appropriate response" regarding his rightful "termination and exit" from the film to the makers. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

While speculation initially suggested creative differences as the reason behind his decision, Paresh Rawal addressed these rumours in a public statement last week. Taking to this X handle, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X, adding, "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director." The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Priyadarshan, that originally starred Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.