Akshay Kumar calls Priyadarshan the master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpiece

Mumbai, Jan 30 Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday.

In an Instagram post, the Khiladi Kumar expressed his gratitude and admiration for the veteran filmmaker, calling him the master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpiece. Akshay posted a photo of him and Priyadarshan where they can be seen sharing a laugh. For the caption, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras?" Akshay wrote in the caption, referencing their many memorable collaborations on sets filled with laughter, creativity, and, occasionally, a bit of chaos.”

He continued, “Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Akshay’s heartfelt post is a nod to the unique bond between the actor and the director, who have worked together on numerous successful projects, including "Hera Pheri," "Phir Hera Pheri," "De Dana Dan," "Bhagam Bhag," "Garam Masala," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa," and others. Akshay has often credited Priyadarshan for playing a significant role in shaping his career and providing valuable guidance over the years.

The actor-director duo is once again reuniting for their upcoming movie, "Bhooth Bangla." Akshay posted a behind-the-scenes photo from their forthcoming horror comedy, where it looks like they’re sharing a good laugh over something.

After a 14-year hiatus, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration returns with the much-anticipated horror-comedy "Bhoot Bangla." Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Kumar in the lead, the film marks their reunion on screen. The first poster of the movie has already been unveiled, and the film is likely to hit theatres this year. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the same.

