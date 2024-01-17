Akshay Kumar congratulates Twinkle as she graduates with Master's degree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Proud husband Akshay Kumar penned a sweet note for his superwoman wife, Twinkle Khanna as she completed her Master's at the University of London.

Akshay took to Instagram and posted a picture with Twinkle. He wrote, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2KgD2lJScL/?hl=en

He added, "Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love."

In the picture, Akshay can be seen giving a hug to Twinkle. She looked stunning in a green saree, that she paired with a black graduation jacket and hat. Akshay, on the other hand, wore a long black coat with matching pants.

Twinkle also took to Instagram and shared a video of herself from her graduation event.

She wrote, "And it's here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways. Agree? Disagree?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2KjB2Go0sW/?hl=en

Twinkle has now graduated as she completed her Master's from the University of London.

Notably, Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle is the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.

Apart from that, he also has 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Sky Force', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor