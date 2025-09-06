Akshay Kumar Contributes Rs 5 Crore for Flood Relief Work in Punjab: It’s Sewa, Not Donation

Akshay Kumar has always stepped up during crisis, and this time too, the actor has come forward to contribute Rs.5 crore towards the ongoing flood relief work in Punjab. The northern state is currently facing one of the worst floods in its history. As relief and rehabilitation processes are underway, Akshay’s helping hand is expected to extend significant support.

Speaking about pledging the amount, Akshay shared, “I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving ₹5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare.”

Known for extending his helping hand over the years, this is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has come out in support of those in need. He has made significant contributions to disaster relief, including the Chennai floods, Covid-19 pandemic and extending support to soldiers’ families through Bharat Ke Veer initiative.

Akshay’s current contribution to the Punjab flood relief efforts highlights his commitment to humanitarian causes. Emphasising that it’s ‘sewa’ and not ‘donation’ reflects his sense of responsibility and thoughtfulness towards those affected