Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Shikhar Dhawan mourn demise of Punjabi veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : The demise of Punjabi veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla left everyone in shock and grief.

From fans to renowned dignitaries from the film industry, many took to social media to pay tributes to the departed soul.

Diljit Dosanjh posted a picture of Jaswinder Bhalla and wrote, "Oh Waheguru (folded hands emoji)."

Actor Akshay Kumar called the death of Jaswiner Bhalla a huge loss to the Punjabi film industry.

"Jaswinder Bhalla ji da be-waqat dehant Punjabi Film industry nu wadda ghata, Rab ohna di aatma nu shanti bakhshey Tusi bahut yaad aaogey Bhalla ji," Akshay wrote on X.

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan too paid his condolences.

"I am shocked to hear about the passing of legendary actor Jaswinder Bhalla ji. His contribution to Punjabi cinema and the joy he brought to millions will always be remembered.My condolences to his family and loved ones.Om Shanti," Dhawan wrote.

Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa also expressed her sorrow over demie of Jaswinder Bhalla.

"Saddened to have woken up to this tragic news.Bhalla Saab was truly respected and admired, and his contributions will be remembered with great honor. Rest in peace Sir... my condolences to the family," Neeru posted.

Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months.

Known for his flawless comic timing and satirical dialogues, Bhalla was a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined comedy on screen. The actor was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke, Carry On Jatta, Jind Jaan, and Band Baaje.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the family of actor Jaswinder Bhalla.

He wrote on X, "The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts."

Taking to her Instagram account, the Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13, shared, "Alvida Bhalla Sir... ??Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family."

The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 pm at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

