Akshay Kumar Discusses His Villainous Role in Haiwaan With CM Devendra Fadnavis, Wins His Approval

Akshay Kumar is all set to explore a darker shade on screen in Haiwaan. However, seeks advice from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The actor turned to the politician for his opinion on taking up a negative role in his upcoming film Haiwaan. The conversation took place at the FICCI FRAMES 2025 event, where Akshay and Fadnavis discussed how playing diverse roles adds depth to an actor’s career.

The superstar said that this time he wanted to do something completely different. What followed was a candid and light-hearted exchange between the two. At the event, Akshay said, “I am doing a film where I play a negative character. I was wondering whether I should do it or not. The film is called Haiwaan, but in the end, I lose. The Haiwaan loses." Fadnavis, showing full support, encouraged him to go ahead with the role. He said, “Yes, you should definitely do it. A versatile actor like you should explore all kinds of roles."

The Chief Minister further added that for any actor, growth lies in diversity. “Ultimately, what is an accomplishment? Even in films where the villain loses, the character often leaves a bigger impact than the hero. That is creativity. But do continue doing more films as a hero as well." Explaining his decision, Akshay said, “I felt like doing a negative role hence I am doing it. Mostly I play the hero in the film." Akshay’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan will be directed by Priyadarshan and reunites him with Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. Haiwaan is currently on floors. Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.