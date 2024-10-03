Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan pose with 'Housefull 5' team on a cruise

London [UK], October 3 : The shoot for 'Housefull 5' is underway full swing in the UK.

The film is currently being shot on a cruise, and the makers on Wednesday dropped a BTS picture featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever and Ranjeet. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis, Soundarya Sharma and Sonam Bajwa could also be seen posing with the 'Housefull' gang.

Sharing the image on Instagram handle, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "The team of #Housefull5 cruising their way to y'all Get ready for the biggest wave full of laughter, madness and entertainment! Coming in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025#SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani."

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments. The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor