Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' set to start its OTT journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : After running in theatres, Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' is now all set to kick-start its journey on OTT.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' will be out on Netflix from October 10 onwards.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India.

"1 Message received: Khel shuru hone wala hai

Khel Khel Mein arrives on 10 October, on Netflix," the post read.

'Khel Khel Mein' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal also featured in the film, which hit the theatres on August 15.

It faced box-office clash with RajKummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'. The film did not manage to perform well at the box office as 'Stree 2' overshadowed it. The film revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night.

