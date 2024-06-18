Akshay Kumar fights system in 'Sarfira' trailer as he plays India's low-cost airline pioneer

Mumbai, June 18 The trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sarfira’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

It traces the journey of Veer Mhatre, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who aims to introduce low-cost aviation carriers so that a vast majority of Indians can fly without straining their pockets.

The trailer blends drama, inspiration, and a power-packed ensemble. It showcases Akshay Kumar’s character, challenging the status quo and persistently advocating for affordable air travel for the common man in India.

The film is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan.

Gopinath served in the Indian Army as a captain and fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971-1972. He co-founded Deccan Aviation, a charter helicopter service, with two friends from the Indian Air Force in 1997. In 2003, he founded Air Deccan, a low-cost airline that later merged with Kingfisher Airlines in 2007.

In the film, Akshay portrays G. R. Gopinath, a role originally played by Suriya in the Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru.’

The film reunites Akshay with senior actor Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of the owner of a premium aviation carrier.

The film also stars Radhika Madan, R. Sarath Kumar, and Seema Biswas.

Speaking about the film, Akshay shared: "This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' is not just about reaching for the skies; it's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy. This film, this role, is an opportunity of a lifetime for me, and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams.”

The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, who is known for 'Irudhi Suttru' and the National Award-winning film ‘Soorarai Pottru', which is the Tamil original for 'Sarfira.'

Sudha Kongara shared, “‘Sarfira’ is a story that speaks to the dreamer in all of us. Working with such an incredible cast and bringing this inspiring story to life has been an incredible journey of a dream that I first saw in 2009. I hope the audience finds ‘Sarfira’ as motivating and uplifting as we did while making it.”

Producer and actor Suriya added: “‘Safira’ is proof of the unfailing human spirit, which always triumphs in the end. I genuinely believe Sudha’s story will connect with the audience across the world, as it is a common man’s tale that will inspire us to follow our dreams. I’m glad that Jyotika and I could collaborate with Vikram and Akshay Sir and actors and technicians from the South and Hindi film industries. ‘Safira’ will definitely warm your hearts.”

‘Sarfira', produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), is set to land in cinemas on July 12.

