Akshay Kumar gets teased by wife Twinkle Khanna in hilarious post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently dropped a fun video with her husband where she can be seen taking a witty dig at the actor's contribution to her success.

The actress on Friday, shared a fun video on her Instagram account featuring herself and her husband, Akshay Kumar.

In the viral clip, Twinkle Khanna playfully teases Akshay about his usual role in her successes.

In the video, Twinkle is seen tying her hair while Akshay sits behind her seemingly distracted. As Twinkle looks at the camera, Akshay casually walks past her with his tablet. The clip ends with Twinkle smiling as Akshay, wearing a turban, jumps over a wall behind her.

The video showing the couple matching outfits was captioned, "Behind every successful woman is a man who is busy doing his own thing. Agree? Disagree? Let me know in the comments below #weddingdiaries."

The post received several reactions including actress Divyanka Tripathi who drew similarities of the video with her own relationship.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018.

Akshay, on the other hand, is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.'

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

He also has the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline.

Akshay will also be gearing up for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

