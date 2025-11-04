Akshay Kumar gives shout out to Katrina Kaif as he recreates 'Uncha Lamba Kad' with Disha Patani for Welcome 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Seems like 'Uncha Lamba Kad', the blockbuster song from the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Welcome, is making a comeback in the third instalment of the comedy franchise, but with a twist.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a catchy video with co-star Disha Patani from the sets of 'Welcome to the Jungle'. He also added an audio of the new version to the post.

In the clip, Akshay and Disha can be seen grooving to the peppy beats of the song "Uncha Lamba Kad."

It was his caption that grabbed most of the netizens' attention, as he gave a special shout-out to his former Welcome co-star Katrina Kaif.

"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'... Never forgetting our Queen Katrina (red heart emoji) #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3," he posted.

The film also features Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome', which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

