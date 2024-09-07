Akshay Kumar hints at new projects as he wishes fans on Ganeshotsav

Mumbai, Sep 7 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, has got his fans excited with his new social media post.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a motion poster featuring an ominous metal evil face against a backdrop of royal red curtains. The actor wished his followers on the occasion of Ganeshotsav and shared that he will share a big announcement with them on his birthday on September 9.

He wrote in the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement”.

Users on social media wondered if this could be the highly anticipated collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Rumours have been circulating that the two are teaming up for a horror comedy film, a genre Akshay famously dabbled in with the iconic ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The teaser’s eerie logo seems to support this theory, suggesting a potential return to horror for the superstar.

Of late, Akshay Kumar has been struggling at the box-office after a slew of his films tanked at the box-office in the last 2 years. ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which starred an ensemble starcast, seemed like a respite to his woes but the film couldn’t stand against the box-office Tsunami of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ opened at Rs 5.05 crore against the whooping opening day net collections of ‘Stree 2’ at Rs 59 crore.

So far, ‘Stree 2’ has collected Rs 725 crore overseas, and has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2024.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ has so far collected Rs 47 crores worldwide as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

If Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are indeed collaborating, it might trigger a tectonic shift in the actor’s career after a period of lull given all his collaborations with Priyadarshan have been blockbusters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor