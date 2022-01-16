Akshay Kumar hopes to see a tiger during his visit to Ranthambore National Park

Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing with his family members in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, Akshay took to Instagram and posted a video clip featuring him and his daughter Nitara feeding the cows.

Alongside the clip, Akshay penned a beautiful caption. He stated that he felt extremely happy to make his child experience the beauty of nature.

"Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein...ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees...there is a different joy in making your child feel all this)," he wrote.

Akshay also expressed his desire to see a tiger in Ranthambore National Park.

"Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in several movies this year. He has 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

