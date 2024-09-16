Akshay Kumar in talks to team up with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for 'Tirangaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in talks to collaborate with the director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for his project titled 'Tirangaa'.

As per the sources close to the film's team, the 'Airlift' actor is most likely teaming up with the director known for his films such as 'Lahore' and '72 Hoorain'. However, there is no official confirmation.

Akshay Kumar will also be soon seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film 'Kannappa', which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

'Kannappa' is a mythological fantasy. The release date has not been disclosed yet.

Akshay also announced his new film 'Bhooth Bangla' with ace director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor