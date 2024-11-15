Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Rakul Preet extend heartfelt 'Gurpurab' wishes

Mumbai, Nov 15 Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to fans on Gurpurab.

Wishing fans on the auspicious occasion, Bebo shared a photo with the caption, “Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.” She also added soothing music to the post. Akshay Kumar also sent his greetings to fans for the special occasion.

Rakul Preet shared a video featuring her and husband Jackky Bhagnani’s photos. She captioned the post: “Satgur Nanak Pargtiya, Mitti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya, Dhan Dhan Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj de Parkash Purab di aap sariyan Sangtan nu lakh lakh vadiyaan.” In the video, she is heard wishing fans in both Hindi and English.

On the other hand, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Gurdwara on Gurpurab and shared a video of himself praying there and having kada prasad on Instagram. He was also seen posing for pictures with fans who were waiting for him outside the Gurdwara. For the caption, he wrote: “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti…” (Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This time too, Baba has blessed me a lot.)

Actress Nimrat Kaur honored her family tradition on Gurpurab. The Airlift actress posted a video where she could be seen making kada prasad. In the video, Nimrat revealed that she learned the art of making halwa from her mother.

In the clip, Kaur said, “Home is where the Halwa is. Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make halwa in the Gurdwara for many years. So, my mother learned from him, and I learned from my mom. So, let’s wing it. I will start with making Chashni.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor