Akshay Kumar Makes Big Revelation About His Son Aarav's Bollywood Debut

After Shahrukh Khan, Bonney Kapoor daughter Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agasyta Nanda debut in Netflix movie Archies, fans want to know that when will Akshay Kumar Son Aarva Kumar will debuting, Akshay Kumar who is prominent figure in Bollywood has clarified about his son's debut.



Khiladi Kumar revealed that his son is very simple boy and is not interested in joining film industry. He also revealed that his sons wear secondhand clothes. In conversation with Shikhar Dhwan Akshay Kumar Said that his son left home at 15 to which he was not ready.

Akshay said, "My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move, even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14."

Akshay Kumar is considered as one of the biggest celebs in Bollywood, despite of his stardom actor's son his grounded and he is proud of that. Akshay added, "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils, and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage."