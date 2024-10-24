Akshay Kumar meets world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence

Mumbai, Oct 24 Akshay Kumar took to his social media to give a glimpse of his candid meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

On Thursday, Khiladi Kumar posted his photo with Jensen, calling him the “world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence.” Alongside the image, the actor wrote, “Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are, Mr. #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is.” The two had an unexpected conversation, ranging from technology to martial arts. In the photo, Akshay is seen striking a martial arts pose with Jensen Huang.

The duo twinned in black outfits. The ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ actor looked handsome in a black suit, while Huang sported a black jacket with matching pants. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower praise on Kumar. One said, “Best actor in the world.” Another fan wrote, “Respect for Akshay, sir.” Akshay Kumar met with Jensen Huang during the latter's visit to India ahead of the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai. For the unversed, Huang has arrived in India for the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, an event dedicated to highlighting cutting-edge advancements in AI and GPU technology. The Nvidia CEO was also among the 15 technology CEOs who attended the roundtable in New York, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with technology industry leaders. The event was organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), School of Engineering.

Meanwhile, Akshay is all set to ablaze the silver screen with his action-packed avatar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, ‘Singham Again’. The actioner also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others. ‘Singham Again’ is set to release on November 1. The actor also has Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming comedy ‘Housefull 5’ with Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline.

