Akshay Kumar mourns Asrani’s loss: From ‘Hera Pheri’ to ‘Haiwaan’, learned so much from him

Mumbai, Oct 21 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is grieving the loss of legendary actor-comedian Asrani and talked about the years of working together in some of Hindi cinema’s cult films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag and De Dana Dan to name a few.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from their film and also recalled meeting Asrani a week ago on the sets of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan.

“Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing,” Akshay, who will be seen with Asrani in the upcoming projects “Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan”, wrote as the caption.

He added: “From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.

Asrani passed away aged 84 due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20, as per his manager. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.

The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor's demise.

They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion, on his social media account.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor