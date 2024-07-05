Akshay Kumar offers help to elderly woman boarding her first flight on 'Sarfira' set

Mumbai, July 5 The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer upcoming film 'Sarfira' on Friday released a behind-the-sets (BTS) video from the shoot of the movie, wherein we can see the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood lending a helping hand to a senior lady, who was boarding her first-ever flight.

A recent video from the sets of 'Sarfira' is melting hearts across the internet. With grace and kindness, the video shows Akshay taking away the heavy bag from her and offering assistance during her scene.

The video captures Akshay speaking to the lady in fluent Marathi, creating a moment of genuine warmth and connection. The senior lady’s heartfelt blessing towards the end of the clip is evidence of the impact of Akshay’s kindness off-camera.

'Sarfira’ is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, who revolutionised air travel in India by making it affordable for the common man.

Akshay plays Vir Jagannath Mhatre, the son of a teacher in rural Maharashtra, who embarks on an ambitious mission to democratise air travel, challenging socio-economic barriers and embodying the spirit of modern India's entrepreneurial rise.

The movie stars Radhikka Madan, alongside Akshay.

'Sarfira' not only tells an inspiring story but also involves real-life locals from small towns, who experienced their first flight during the making of the film.

The makers also recently released a new track from the movie titled 'Chaawat', which captures the joyous spirit of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

The Maharashtrian-themed song is penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, 'Sarfira' is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

The movie is set to release in theatres on July 12.

