Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Jageshwar Dham

Uttarakhand [India] May 28 : Actor Akshay Kumar visited the Jageshwar Dham in Almora on May 28 and offered prayers amid tight security. A few days after visiting the Kedarnath Temple, the actor sought blessings at the Jageshwar Temple. Several photos and videos of Akshay have gone viral on social media.

Uttarakhand | Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Jageshwar Dham in Almora today and offered prayers. (Pics source: CM's office Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/0Irz4l4cDU —UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2023

Akshay also posted a picture from his recent visit to the temple on his Instagram handle. In the picture, he was seen greeting his fans after offering prayer. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor was spotted in all-black attire with a Rudraksha mala around his neck and applied Chandan on his forehead

"He wrote in the caption, "Jageshwar Dham serene calm and blissful AUM trymbkN yjaamhe sugndhiN pussttivrdhnm / urvaarukmiv bndhnaanmR tyormukssiiy maamRtaat "

Previously also, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the mountains and valleys of Uttarakhand. He wrote, "The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. "

The 55-year-old actor, who is also an action star of Bollywood and is often referred to as Khiladi Kumar is known for his movies such as 'Khiladi', 'Jaanwar', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Ajnabee', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Padman', 'Airlift', among others. He had also hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and launched a 'Dare 2 Dance' reality show.

Akshay will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2' alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in 'OMG: Oh My God 2' along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor