Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ teaser unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Singh is Bling’ and ‘Kesari’.

The film was earlier titled ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue’.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

