Akshay Kumar pays emotional tribute to 'Bhoot Bangla' co-star Asrani, says "an absolute loss to our industry"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Akshay Kumar extended an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star, Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, after the veteran actor's passing on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay penned a heartfelt post, remembering Asrani and his contribution to the film industry. He also remembered meeting the late actor a week back at the shooting of Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.

"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Along with his final tributes, Akshay also shared an unseen picture from what appears to be from one of their upcoming films together.

Asrani will feature posthumously in Priyadarshan's upcoming directorials, 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'.

Actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites.

Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba told"Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

Ever since the news came out, fans have been mourning the veteran actor's sudden passing. Many took to social media platforms and offered tributes, remembering Asrani's best performances.

