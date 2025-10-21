Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor Asrani, Says "Bahot pyare insaan the…"

Veteran comedian Asrani passed away yesterday. His dialogue 'Angrejo Ke Jamane Ke Jailer' is still remembered by everyone. He made everyone from young to old laugh with his comedic style. Asrani was to be seen in both Akshay Kumar's upcoming films 'Haiwan' and 'Bhoot Bangla'.

Remembering late actor, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "I was shocked to hear the news of Asrani's death. Just a week ago, we hugged each other tightly during the shooting of 'Haiwan'. He was a very loving person. His comic timing was impeccable. From 'Hera Pheri' to 'Bhagam Bhaag', 'De Dana Dan', 'Welcome', and now 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Haiwan', I was able to work with him in all my films and learned a lot. Our industry has suffered a great loss today. You gave us millions of reasons to smile. May God's blessings always be upon you. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar has shared a nice photo with Asrani from a movie scene. In this, Asrani has a sweet smile on her face as usual. Today, everyone is expressing their condolences after her death. Actor Anupam Kher shared the video and said that his heart is heavy today. Apart from this, other celebrities have also paid tribute to Asrani.

Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our… pic.twitter.com/yo7wXnGO1Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025

Asrani's full name was Govardhan Asrani. He was from Punjab. He studied acting from FTII in Pune and later started his career. His role and dialogues in 'Sholay' made him famous. He also worked with superstar Rajesh Khanna in 25 movies. Rajesh Khanna considered Asrani his 'lucky mascot'.