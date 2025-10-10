Akshay Kumar pays touching tribute to nation with patriotic performance on 'Teri Mitti', check video

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday attended the musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of PM Narendra Modi' in Gujarat.

At the show, Akshay paid a touching tribute to the nation by performing his patriotic track 'Teri Mitti' from the 'Kesari' film.

Akshay's performance was truly goosebumps-inducing. He deeply moved the audience as he poured his heart into it, letting his emotions and love for the nation shine through. One of the most captivating moments came when he held the national flag close to his chest, a gesture that beautifully embodied his deep sense of patriotism.

Here's a look at his performance

https://x.com/ANI/status/1976687141368516819

For his performance, Akshay chose to wear traditional attire. He performed in a classic white kurta-pyjama paired with a striking saffron turban that instantly caught the audience's attention.

Earlier, on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation, 'Mera Desh Pehle', was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in the national capital.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'.

Recently, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a captivating video from the sets, expressing gratitude to director Priyadarshan and his co-star Saif Ali Khan.

"Last schedule of #Haiwaan...what a journey it's been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home," he wrote.

Akshay thanked Saif for the "laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen."

Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor