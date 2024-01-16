Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Note for Wife Twinkle Khanna as She Graduates from the University of London

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to extend heartfelt congratulations to his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her graduation. Sharing a delightful picture from Twinkle's graduation ceremony, the actor expressed admiration for her dedication to studies while managing a busy life.

In the image, Akshay and Twinkle share smiles, with Akshay donned in a sweater, black coat, and matching pants, while Twinkle elegantly wears a green saree beneath a black cape, complete with her graduation cap. The actor's caption acknowledged Twinkle's commitment, stating, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman."

He continued, "Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love (black heart emoji)."

Twinkle also celebrated the milestone on her Instagram, sharing a video from the graduation ceremony. Reflecting on her journey at Goldsmiths, University of London, where she earned a master's degree in Fiction Writing

Twinkle also took to Instagram, where she posted a video capturing her graduation ceremony. In her post, she expressed, "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways. Agree? Disagree?"

Twinkle Khanna, a successful author with best-selling books like "Mrs Funnybones," "Pyjamas are Forgiving," and "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad," recently unveiled her fourth book, "Welcome To Paradise."

Akshay and Twinkle, who have been married for over two decades, share two children, Aarav (21) and Nitara (11). On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is set to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film "Soorarai Pottru" and "Housefull 5," scheduled for a June 6, 2025 release. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, "Housefull 5" boasts a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar is lined up for projects like "Sky Force," "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," and "Welcome To The Jungle," directed by Ahmed Khan, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and more. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.