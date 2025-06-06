Akshay Kumar Praises Abhishek Banerjee for ‘Stolen’, Ali Fazal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao Shower Love Too

Abhishek Banerjee's gripping performance in Stolen has been met with overwhelming praise, not just from audiences but also from some of the most respected names in the film industry. The thriller, which premiered to packed houses, has sparked a wave of appreciation online and across social media platforms. Among those moved by the film is actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who shared her thoughts after watching Stolen. She called it a “superbly made film” that evoked intense emotions—making her jump, scream, cry, and reflect deeply. Her reaction resonated with many viewers who have echoed similar sentiments online, describing the film as an emotional rollercoaster.

Actor Ali Fazal also took to social media to applaud Stolen, calling it a “much-needed” film in today’s cinematic landscape. He commended the storytelling and direction, noting that the film left him stunned—an impact he rarely experiences with contemporary cinema. Abhishek’s Rana Naidu co-star Rana Daggubati also lent his support, urging fans not to miss the film, calling it a “must-watch.” His endorsement added to the growing anticipation and visibility around the project. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao, a longtime friend and collaborator of Abhishek, stood by him yet again, continuing his consistent support for Banerjee’s work and talent.

Joining this wave of admiration, superstar Akshay Kumar penned heartfelt words for Abhishek, writing, “Abhishek Banerjee... yeh banda har role mein jaan daal deta hai. Stolen looks so powerful! Love & prayers.” His appreciation further solidified the film’s impact across generations of talent in the industry. Beyond the film fraternity, netizens have been flooding social media with praise for Abhishek's nuanced and powerful portrayal in Stolen. Many have hailed it as his career-best performance, with several calling for more such bold and meaningful cinema.

With both critical acclaim and industry endorsements pouring in, Stolen is fast becoming one of the most talked-about films of the season—solidifying Abhishek Banerjee’s position as one of the most compelling actors of his generation.