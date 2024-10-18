Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer Karan Johar's film on C Sankaran Nair to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On October 18, Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle, to share the announcement about the release date of the untitled project. The film will be released on March 14 next year.

The caption along with the announcement reads, "Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach...Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi."

The upcoming project is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair.

In 2021, Karan Johar announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens."

Karan Singh Tyagi will helm the movie. However, at that time the details of the cast were not revealed. A note from Dharma Productions was also been shared on Instagram. It read, "This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth."

For the unversed, C. Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council.

