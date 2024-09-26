Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan starrer 'Sarfira' set to premiere on OTT soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : The drama film 'Sarfira' starring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan is all set to release on OTT.

On Thursday, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced the details about the film's OTT release.

The announcement video contained a message by Akshay Kumar.

'Sarfira', set in the world of startups and the aviation industry, also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, 'Soorarai Pottru', which was headlined by Suriya.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, the cast includes Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, and more.

In a press statement shared by Disney+ Hotstar's team, Akshay Kumar said, "Sarfira is a film about a Sarfira insaan who dared to dream big and work for it tirelessly. I'm a firm believer that when a dream transforms into ambition, nothing can stop it from coming true and that's what I respected about Vir's dream; it became a passion-driven cause that brought about a change for the common people. I like to be a part of stories that inspire and amount to a bigger picture, Sarfira is one such story where I saw my inner beliefs being a part of the script. Sarfira is releasing on October 11, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar and I'm looking forward to seeing the power of a dream that inspires the world!"

Talking about the film, Radhika Madan stated, "Sarfira is a powerful story of determination and the courage to chase your dreams. Playing Rani, a character full of confidence and strength, was a deeply personal experience for me. I'm so grateful for the audience's warm reception of my performance. Akshay sir's portrayal brought incredible energy to the film. With Disney+ Hotstar, I'm excited for even more viewers to connect with our journey and the important message behind it."

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is to be released on October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor