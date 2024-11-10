Akshay Kumar reveals which film he regrets not being a part of

Mumbai, Nov 10 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, once opted out of the sports biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

An old video of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal asking Akshay in Punjabi about one film that he is guilty of not watching or doing.

Responding to this, Akshay said, “The film that I haven't watched yet, I regret not doing that film, ‘Bhaag Milka Bhaag’. I would just tell you, I was offered that film, but I opted for ‘Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara’. That film, and that's the film I am very guilty of not doing it as well as not watching it also”.

The role was eventually essayed by director-actor Farhan Akhtar.

Of late, Akshay Kumar has been struggling at the box-office after a slew of his films have tanked at the box-office in the last 2 years. ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which starred an ensemble starcast, seemed like a respite to his woes but the film couldn’t stand against the box-office Tsunami of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ opened at Rs 5.05 crore against the whooping opening day net collections of ‘Stree 2’ at Rs 59 crore.

Meanwhile, the actor can be seen reprising his role of a supercop DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the Diwali release ‘Singham Again’. He will be next seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’ and ‘Housefull 5’. There are also reports of him starring in the second part of ‘Bhagam Bhag’.

