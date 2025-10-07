Akshay Kumar roasts his trolls, discusses innovative ways of eating ‘Santra’ with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 7 At the recent FICCI Frames 2025 event, Akshay Kumar took a playful dig at those who had mocked him for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how he eat mangoes.

Back in 2019, the ‘Airlift’ actor grabbed headlines when he asked Prime Minister Modi how he eats mangoes during an interview—a question that quickly went viral, sparking memes and online jokes. Revisiting that playful moment, Akshay recently asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a similar question, this time about his preference for oranges.

Akshay said in Hindi, “25 years of FICCI… Humare saath humare chief minister sahab hain. Aaj mujhe mauka mila hai… yeh zindagi mein mera second time hai jo main kissi ka interview le raha hai hun… Pheli baar mujhe mauka mila tha Pradhan Mantri ji ka interview lene ka. Aur ab humare chief minister sahab ka interview lene ka mauka mila hai.”( “It’s a wonderful day… 25 years of FICCI… and we are joined by our Chief Minister. Today, I got the opportunity… this is only the second time in my life that I’m conducting an interview. The first time was when I had the chance to interview the Prime Minister, and now I have the opportunity to interview our Chief Minister.)

The ‘Kesari’ actor continued, “Sir, maine unse ek question kiya tha Pradhan Mantri sahab se ke aap aam kaise khante hain toh logun ne mazak udaya tha, lekin sir main nahi sudhrunga (Sir, I had asked the Prime Minister a question about how he eats mangoes, and people made fun of me, but sir, I won’t change!”

That’s when Akshay asked the chief minister about oranges, questioning, “Aap Nagpur se hain aue Nagpur is famous for its oranges. Main yeh puchna chahtha hun ke aapko orange acche lagte hain.( You are from Nagpur, and Nagpur is famous for its oranges. I want to ask you—do you like oranges?”)

Fadnavis said “yes,” after which Akshay asked if he likes to eat oranges by peeling them or drink them as juice. The CM then shared his unique way of enjoying oranges: cutting them into halves, sprinkling a little salt, and eating them like a mango. Devendra jokingly said, “Only OG people know this style of eating an orange.”

The 58-year-old actor laughed and added, “I have learnt a new thing today and I am surely going to try this.”

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames is scheduled to take place on October 7–8, 2025, in Mumbai. Celebrating its Silver Jubilee, the two day event will gather industry pioneers and visionaries from India and across the globe to commemorate 25 years of shaping the media landscape.

