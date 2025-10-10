Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan argue if morning people are more productive than night owes

Mumbai, Oct 10 Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol as guests on their celebrity chat show, “Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol”.

During the episode, Twinkle raised the age-old question, "Are morning people more productive than night people?". While Akshay, known to be an early bird, along with Twinkle immediately stepped into the green box, Saif and Kajol went towards the red box, showing their disagreement with the statement.

In fact, Saif also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan, who is a typical night owl, might not agree with that statement.

Kajol argued that the rest of the world besides this very small section of the morning people, happen to be night people.

Proving his point, Akshay shared that they started shooting the show at 10: 30am and hence will be free early. However, Twinkle interrupted him, saying that while he reached the set at 10 am, she had to come at 7 am.

When Saif pitched in, saying, "I would much rather produce in the morning", Twinkle took a fun jibe at him with, "reproduce of produce?", leaving everyone laughing, including Saif.

Nevertheless, Saif continued saying that although he would much rather produce in the morning and get the work done, that does not necessarily mean that night people are any less productive.

During the episode, Twinkle even recalled a time when she had declined a film role opposite her future husband.

The ‘Baadshah’ actress shared that it was her father, Rajesh Khanna, who had persuaded her to work with Akshay. She stated that she was hesitant, as Akshay had been experiencing a string of flops at the time and hence was not too excited about starring opposite him.

"We actually met because of my dad. My dad had an old producer friend.’ He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word.’ I didn’t want to work with him at that point, but I did. He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby,” Twinkle recalled.

