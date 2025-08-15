Akshay Kumar says "Happy Independence Day" as he poses at Kalina airport, celebrates spirit of patriotism with his special look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar showcased his patriotic spirit as he arrived at the Kalina airport on Independence Day, wearing a green shirt adorned with a badge of the Indian map in tricolour.

In thevideo, Kumar can be seen coming out of his car and posing for the camera in the rain. What grabbed the eyeballs was his patriotic spirit as he refused the umbrella and wished his fans "Happy Independence Day"

Akshay shared a heartfelt tribute to "real-life heroes". "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean... all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Jolly LLB 3' opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, giving a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between the two actors. Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort as India celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, followed by flower petals showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other displaying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag. The aircraft were piloted by Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

