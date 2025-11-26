Akshay Kumar says 'Never forgive, never forget' as he pays tribute to 26/11 attack victims

Mumbai, Nov 26 It has been seventeen years since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which shocked the city of Mumbai to the core.

Although a long time has passed, the painful memories remain fresh in the minds of the citizens. Paying tribute to the victims of the terror attack, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Never forgive, never forget. Jao Hind #26/11. (sic)".

Many other Bollywood celebs also remembered the unfortunate incident.

Actress Isha Koppikar paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Expressing her deep respect for those on the frontlines, she was heard saying in her latest social media post, "Today, my deepest condolences to the martyrs of 26/11 and Pahalgam. I am overwhelmed remembering their affected families. Their pain, sacrifice and courage remind us to become better humans and better Indians every day. India will never forget them. Their loss is a reminder of the price we pay for peace and the strength we must carry as a nation."

Isha revealed how she recently had the privilege of meeting NSG hero Sunil Jodha, one of the real-life heroes who fought during the 26/11 attacks. Isha added, "And today, I got a chance to meet a real-life hero of NSG, Sunil Jodha. It was a great pleasure to meet him and his family. God bless you, Sunil and your family. We will never be able to repay the debt you have borne for us. India is safe because of you.".

Her post was further accompanied by the caption, "Some heroes wear uniforms… and they never fade from history...Honoured to be part of this tribute at Gateway of India. (Mumbai Police, NSG, Commandos, Indian Security Forces, Tribute, Remembering 26/11, Nation United) (sic)."

Moreover, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Akshay Oberoi re-shared a post paying tribute to the victims and the security personnel who lost their lives on the tragic day.

