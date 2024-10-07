Akshay Kumar sends sweet message for 'Singham Again' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a crucial role in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', virtually attended the trailer launch of the film as he is currently busy shooting for 'Housefull 5' in London.

He marked his presence at the event via a video message.

In the clip, he urged fans to support the film and also sent love to his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking in Hindi, Akshay shared, "I want to apologise as I could not attend the Singham 3 trailer launch in person today. But looking at this housefull theatre has given me so much joy. I remember during the pandemic, there was a 50 per cent occupancy, yet people turned up to watch my and Rohit Shetty's film, Sooryavanshi. You helped it become a blockbuster. Please give that kind of support to Singham Again as well."

he much-anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released on Monday.The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.

Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

