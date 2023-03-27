Akshay Kumar shoots a 15-crore action sequence with injured knee

Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently in Scotland, shooting with Tiger Shroff for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Last week, the actor suffered a knee injury while shooting for some action sequences. Akshay continued to perform in front of the camera, despite his injury. The actor was left with a bad tear on his knee, but he used a stick for support and continued to shoot action scenes for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, reports Pinkvilla. Producer Jackky Bhagnani has reportedly spent Rs 15 crore for this action schedule in UK. Post the incident, Akshay reportedly had braces on his knee and shot for a few close-up sequences too.

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also features Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ali Abbas Zafar is calling the shots for this action entertainer, which is scheduled to hit the screens on Dec 22, 2023. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment and is touted to be one of the biggest action spectacles of Indian Film Industry. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the negative lead. The team will be shooting in the UK till mid-April and then unite again in India soon for a brief schedule.