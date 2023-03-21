Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri 3 lands in trouble as T-series sends legal notice

Akshay Kumar , Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for the fourth installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. While the makers have not officially announced its making, the filming has already begun. In the latest development, the music label T-series sent a public notice to the makers for not taking permission before using the music and audio rights of every Hera Pheri franchise. Music giant and production house T-Series has reportedly issued a public notice to the makers of Hera Pheri 4, claiming the visual and audio rights to every song in the franchise. The notice reads that the production house is the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all Music and Audio Visual Song Rights” of the franchise in all mediums.

According to the Times Of India, an excerpt in the notice read, “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series) is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. Master Sound Recordings, Literary Works and Musical Works embodied in the Sound Recordings, and Audio Visuals of all the songs (hereinafter referred to as “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights”) for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats (whether existing now and / or arising in future)in the Hindi language film currently “Untitled”, to be released as a franchise of the «HERA PHERI’ films (hereinafter referred to as the “Franchise Film”); The Music and Audio Visual Song Rights were assigned by Base Industries Group to T-Series.” Hera Pheri (2000), which was directed by Priyadarshan, was a story of a poor landlord and his two tenants, and how they become rich after they receive a wrong number. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora, took the story forward and how the trio went from riches to rags in their quest for greed and wealth. Hera Pheri 4 is expected to take the story forward after the events of the second part. This installment is being helmed by Farhad Samji.



